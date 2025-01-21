Ean Coutts: BBC documentary on Fife murder that led to unique criminal case

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A documentary on a murder in Fife which led to a unique criminal case is set to air on BBC next month.

Murder Trial: Body in the Warehouse follows the family of Ean Coutts in their bid to get justice after his remains were discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Glenrothes -and how it took a national appeal to identify him.

The 60-year old father from Kinglassie was an army veteran, and it was assumed he had moved abroad or down south after he vanished from the village where he was a well known figure. In fact, he had been murdered by 33-year old David Barnes,a decorator, who then dumped his body at a disused industrial warehouse in Glenrothes.

His partially mummified remains were discovered by an urban explorer, sparking a complex investigation by police which required painstaking forensic work to identify the victim, the motive and a cause of death.

The human remains were identified by police as 61-year-old Ean Coutts, who was from Kinglassie

Work carried out by facial reconstruction experts at Liverpool John Moores University led to the 3D imaging of the skull to create a facial reconstruction of what the man may have looked like - and that was one of the keys to the case as it led to new evidence which helped to confirm it was Mr Coutts.

The former army cook had told locals he was planning a new life abroad when it is suspected he was killed and dumped in an industrial estate. One villager said Mr Coutts had said he was going to Morocco or Thailand with a friend he had made and they planned to set up a business there. When he vanished from Kinglassie, ands his house was subsequently let out to new tenants, it was assumed he had moved abroad - where he is understood to have lived before - or returned to a previous home in England.

The documentary team got access behind the scene to follow Mr Coutts’ family’s bid to get justice as the case got underway at the High Court in Edinburgh. In court are Ean’s family - his sister Audrey and two of his children, Emma and Louise.

“You kind of almost feel a sense of guilt in a way because we were estranged,” saidEmma. “But he was still our dad and there were still a lot of feelings there. You know we could have had that chance to get back in contact with him but the fact that someone’s taken that chance away for us to ever be able to reconnect with him, I think that was quite gut wrenching.”

As the courtroom drama intensifies, witnesses come forward who observe the accused putting a large object in the boot of his car and the prosecution outlines a chilling case of murder, fraud and deceit, all for financial gain.

However, the trial is clouded by an unnerving mystery surrounding the exact nature of Ean’s death. The defence say that without this crucial evidence, the prosecution cannot prove that Barnes is responsible for the crime.

On the site where the remains were discovered, DS Scott Roxburgh, crime scene manager, said: “It was an area which had just been completely neglected for many, many years and this individual had been callously dumped. It was a pretty sad scene to be honest, certainly not where you want your loved one’s final resting place to be.”

> Murder Trial: Body in the Warehouse debuts on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, January 28. IT will also be screened on BBC Scotland on Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday 12th at 9.00pm.