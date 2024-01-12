Eight years for man who showed ‘utter disregard’ victims of his sex offences

A man who showed “utter disregard” for his victims has been jailed for eight years for sexual offences committed in Fife.

Mark Thomson was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register when he was sentenced at at Glasgow High Court today (Friday) for a series of sexual crimes committed against two children and an adult between 1984 and 2010. Thompson had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court verdict was welcomed by Police Scotland.

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims. I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us. I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions’.

Thomson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Pic: National World)

