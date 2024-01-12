News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Eight years for man who showed ‘utter disregard’ victims of his sex offences

A man who showed “utter disregard” for his victims has been jailed for eight years for sexual offences committed in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark Thomson was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register when he was sentenced at at Glasgow High Court today (Friday) for a series of sexual crimes committed against two children and an adult between 1984 and 2010. Thompson had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court verdict was welcomed by Police Scotland.

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims. I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us. I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions’.

Thomson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Pic: National World)Thomson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Pic: National World)
Thomson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow (Pic: National World)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to support any victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice.”