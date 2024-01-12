Eight years for man who showed ‘utter disregard’ victims of his sex offences
Mark Thomson was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register when he was sentenced at at Glasgow High Court today (Friday) for a series of sexual crimes committed against two children and an adult between 1984 and 2010. Thompson had previously been found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The court verdict was welcomed by Police Scotland.
Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims. I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us. I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions’.
“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to support any victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice.”