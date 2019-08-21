Escaped prisoner caught by police in Kirkcaldy

An escaped prisoner in Fife has been caught in Kirkcaldy.

The man escaped from Dunfermline police station on Monday morning but was caught and arrested at an address in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man was in the care of GeoAmey staff, the firm responsible for escorting prisoners between custody and the courts, when he made off on Monday at about 9:10am.

He will now appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.

However, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife have traced a man who absconded from GeoAmey staff at Dunfermline Police Station on Monday 19 August.

“The 33-year-old was arrested at an address in Kirkcaldy around 4.30pm on Tuesday 20 August and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.”

