Ex-BB leader and youth football coach jailed for sex offences in Fife and across Scotland

A man has been jailed for sexual abuse over two decades. One of his attacks happened in Fife.

Craig Menzies was jailed for 12 years at the High Court in Glasgow today after pleading guilty to the offences against children in the Glasgow, Fife and Highland areas between 1986 and 2004. The 55-year old will also be supervised for a further three years on release and has been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Menzies was a former Boys' Brigade leader and youth football coach. He indecently assaulted one boy in the mid to late-80s during a BB trip to a campsite in Leven. The youngster was aged 13 or 14 at the time.

Detective Inspector Colin Moffat, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Menzies has admitted to a campaign of sexual violence against youngsters spanning three decades. He abused his position as a trusted adult to these children and now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.

Craig Menzies was jailed for 12 years at the High Court in Glasgow (Pic: Police Scotland)

“I hope his conviction and sentencing will offer some form of justice to those involved, who have shown incredible strength throughout the reporting and court process.