Ex-dog trainer convicted for decades of sexual and violent abuse in Fife & Perthshire

A former dog trainer has been convicted of sexual and violent offences against women in Fife and Perthshire.

Ian Hendry, 54, was found guilty of offences including rape, assaults, and serious assaults, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh this week.

The offences took place in the Fife and Perthshire area between 1987 and 2022. The former dog trainer was also found guilty of abusing animals in his care. He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, November, 25.

Detective Constable Dan Cogan said: "Hendry's offending spanned decades and he subjected women to sustained periods of physical and sexual abuse which continued over a number of years. Our thoughts remain with the victims who have had to endure the process of the trial and I thank them for their assistance with our investigations. I hope the verdict today brings them some sense of closure.

"Physical and sexual abuse will not be tolerated and time is no barrier to reporting a crime. I'd urge anyone who is experiencing abuse to report this to us so that we can fully investigate."