Andrew Forsyth appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane to be sentenced having been remanded in custody after the jury returned their verdict earlier this month.

Forsyth, 39, was convicted of assaulting two infants between 2016 and 2018, to their severe injury and danger of life.

Forsyth, of Glenderval Place in Glenrothes, was found guilty of assaulting the youngsters at various properties in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His defence lawyer said that following his release from prison, his client would probably be unable to rejoin the navy and that it would affect his ability to secure employment.

He said that his client will be treated in a similar way to sex offenders and that he was currently in the protection wing of the prison.

In sentencing Forsyth, Sheriff McFarlane said that his account of what happened was not believed by the police, hospital staff, the jurors or her.

She told him: “I have no idea – and this report does not help me – no idea, what was going through your head or your heart as you squeezed so hard that you fractured not just one, not just two, but multiple ribs and caused damage to the liver.

"I am hoping that at some point in the next five years you can come to terms with what you have done.”

She sentenced him to five years in prison which was backdated to the day he was remanded.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.