Falkirk court hears Raducanu got behind the wheel and failed to serve out his driving ban

A banned driver had his hazard lights to thank for police being alerted to his crime.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Feb 2024, 08:59 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:47 GMT
Appearing with an interpreter at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, George Raducanu, 42, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A786 heading towards Clackmannan on January 13.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.50pm and police officers were patrolling the location when they saw a motor vehicle travelling with hazard lights on. Upon checking the vehicle they found it had no registered keeper.

"They requested the vehicle to stop and found the accused was the driver. There was also a female passenger and a one-year-old child within the vehicle. The accused alighted from the vehicle and told officers he was disqualified from driving.”

Police stopped Raducanu because he had his hazard lights on and discovered he was a banned driver(Picture: Submitted)Police stopped Raducanu because he had his hazard lights on and discovered he was a banned driver(Picture: Submitted)
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Raducanu, 273 Links Street, Kirkcaldy, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.