Falkirk court hears Raducanu got behind the wheel and failed to serve out his driving ban

Appearing with an interpreter at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, George Raducanu, 42, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A786 heading towards Clackmannan on January 13.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.50pm and police officers were patrolling the location when they saw a motor vehicle travelling with hazard lights on. Upon checking the vehicle they found it had no registered keeper.

"They requested the vehicle to stop and found the accused was the driver. There was also a female passenger and a one-year-old child within the vehicle. The accused alighted from the vehicle and told officers he was disqualified from driving.”

Police stopped Raducanu because he had his hazard lights on and discovered he was a banned driver(Picture: Submitted)