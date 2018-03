A 19 year-old man admitted drink driving, driving without due care and attention and without insurance in Fife.

Ross McAlpine committed the offences in Chapel Street, Cowdenbeath on April 8 last year.

McAlpine, 171 David’s Loan, Bainsford, gave a reading of 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

McAlpine had his unpaid work order extended to 50 hours and was given two months to complete them.