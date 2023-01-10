Thomas Watson Lennox was caught on camera stealing the belongings of the late Ross Elrick from a bench at the station in January 2021.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to 10 months at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month - almost two years after Ross’ death.

His belongings were never recovered.

Ross Elrick died at the station and was then robbed

Mr Elrick’s brother, Phil, told the Daily Record: “I feel it is the start of some form of justice for Ross in a way.

“I can’t excuse this guy’s behaviour whatsoever. He could have handed the items over to someone, but he chose to take them out of the station.

“We never got Ross’s stuff back unfortunately. I figured that the most probable reason that he discarded the wallet was because there was most likely no cash in it.

Mr Elrick said he watched the CCTV footage of the theft and said: “There’s absolutely no doubt that he knew exactly what had happened to Ross and took complete advantage of the situation.

“The train had come to a stop and he had spotted his chance, looked around to see if anyone was looking and then ran off with the items. The fiscal did say it was one of the most depraved acts of human behaviour she’d ever seen.