Family’s tribute to Kirkcaldy killer

The family of a convicted killer who died following a disturbance at HMP Glenochil at the weekend have issued a statement and photograph through Police Scotland.

46-year-old Michael Mowat died in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Saturday.

Steven McIvor (33), was charged with murder when he appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Mowat’s family paid the following tribute to him: “Michael was a much loved son, father, brother and grandad and he will be sorely missed.

“We would like thank friends and family for their support at this time and ask the media to please give us some privacy to come to terms with our sad loss.”

Mowat was jailed for life in 2001 after being convicted of battering Bruce Connolly to death at a flat in the town’s Alexandra Street, to steal drugs from him.

