Donald Mackie, of Springbank Road, Kennoway, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before Sheriff Maryam Labaki.

Mackie, 31, admitted on May 13, 2019 on West Wynd, Buckhaven he drove an unregistered quad bike dangerously and at excessive speed for the road conditions, failing to keep the vehicle under proper control causing it to collide with a van causing damage to both vehicles. This also caused a male postal worker to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the vehicle being driven by Mackie.

He further admitted on the same date, in the same place he drove an unregistered quad bike while disqualified and without insurance.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “This occurred at 12.15pm on May 13 when a Royal Mail employee observed a male pushing a quad bike past his vehicle. He noted the man was not wearing a crash helmet. Later the accused, who was the driver, was coming back uphill at speed on the quad bike on two nearside wheels. The quad bike then collided with the front of the Royal Mail van and this caused the Royal Mail employee to jump backwards to avoid being struck. He fell over some wheelie bins.

"The quad bike fell upside down and the accused requested an ambulance.”

The Depute said before the paramedics arrived, an acquaintance of the accused came along and took him and the quad bike away, pushing it towards Factory Road.

The postal worker asked the accused to stay at the scene but he walked away.

Police were contacted and officers traced Mackie in a flat nearby.

The Depute continued: “Police examined the Royal Mail vehicle but no damage was found. The quad bike was found unattended with visible signs of a recent collision and was leaking fluid.” He said the accused told police the quad bike was stolen.

Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence until November 16 and called for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report. She said a custodial sentence was likely to be imposed and disqualified Mackie from driving meantime.

