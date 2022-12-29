He was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

Sean McGowan, 38, from Glenrothes, was found guilty after a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in October, and returned for sentencing this week.

His Inverkeithing business ‘Catered With Love’ was closed down after protests outside the shop when his actions came to light in the local community.

For more than two months, McGowan, McGowan, formerly of Auchtermuchty, now of Earlston Way, Macedonia, Glenrothes, groomed the girl, groped and kissed her, asked her to send him naked photos of herself and said he wanted to have sex with her.

One of the messages he sent stated, “You could get me in a lot of bother LOL” and another read, “It could get me jailed.”

However, McGowan avoided a prison sentence and was instead ordered to do unpaid work.

Sheriff David Hall imposed a community payback order with two years of supervision and 240 hours of unpaid work. McGowan was also put on the sex offenders’ register for two years.

Other messages McGowan had sent were about him not having boxers on and asking to see naked photos of her.

After trial, McGowan was found of a charge that between March and May, 2020 at his business, a location at South Queensferry and elsewhere, he engaged in sexual activity with a girl then aged 14, by repeatedly kissing her, and touching her on the body.

He also sent her sexual written communications, repeatedly asked that she send him naked images of her buttocks.

The girl’s mum became concerned over her daughter’s behaviour. When she checked her phone, she discovered the messages from McGowan, and police were contacted.

In evidence, McGowan said when the messages he had sent were read out in court he “felt very uncomfortable” but claimed, “There was nothing untoward. It was all just in a friendly manner.”

In her evidence, the girl said she had sent him naked photos but McGowan denied this.

