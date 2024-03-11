Fife car thefts: man jailed for more than three years for offences across Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derrin Gunn admitted charges relating to the theft of vehicles and reset at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 13 February 2024. On Monday, he was sentenced to 38 months. A second man, Calvin Sturrock, received a Community Payback Order with two years supervision, after pleading guilty to the same offences.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter of Fife Division CID welcomed the sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Acquisitive crime can have a real impact on members of the public and I hope this outcome sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated in our community. We will continue focussing our efforts on disrupting this type of criminal activity and bring those responsible to justice.

The men appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: TSPL)