Fife car thefts: man jailed for more than three years for offences across Fife
Derrin Gunn admitted charges relating to the theft of vehicles and reset at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 13 February 2024. On Monday, he was sentenced to 38 months. A second man, Calvin Sturrock, received a Community Payback Order with two years supervision, after pleading guilty to the same offences.
Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter of Fife Division CID welcomed the sentences.
He said: “Acquisitive crime can have a real impact on members of the public and I hope this outcome sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated in our community. We will continue focussing our efforts on disrupting this type of criminal activity and bring those responsible to justice.
“I would encourage people to take the necessary steps to avoid falling victim to acquisitive crime. It is important to always lock your vehicles and remove keys and any valuables when it is unattended. We would also advise you to keep your homes secure at all times and identify an appropriate safe place to store keys to vehicles which is away from your front door.”