Kaitlyn Ogg, of Approach Row, East Wemyss, appeared before Sheriff Eric Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ogg, 23, admitted on August 29, 2021 on North Street, Leven she drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in her breath was 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 22.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Police officers were called with regard to a collision involving the accused which took place at around 8.40pm. The accused was the drive, and there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"A roadside breath test was carried out which provided a positive result and the accused was arrested.”

Ogg’s defence lawyer said his client was employed as a care assistant at a care home in Glenrothes where she had worked for five years.

He said: “Miss Ogg will keep her job as it does not require her to have a vehicle. It will not be an easy journey for her to get to Glenrothes each day but she appreciates that is the consequences of her actions. She is in a position to pay a fine.”

Sheriff Brown told Ogg, who is a first offender, that due to the high reading obtained he would disqualify her from driving for 16 months and imposed a total fine of £540.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.