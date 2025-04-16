Fife child sex offender jailed for sick touch-and-taste game with eight year old girl
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
James Ross pretended it would be harmless fun with the girl trying to name household items without seeing them.
He took the child to a bedroom, turned the lights off, put a blindfold on her and played a sick guessing game called ‘touch it and taste it’. During the game, Ross took out his penis claiming it was a banana.
Ross, 42, of Lilac Path, Glenrothes, was found guilty after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month and returned there for sentencing on Thursday. He was convicted of a charge that between September 1, 2018 and December 4, 2019, at an address in Glenrothes, he sexually assaulted a girl and caused her to participate in sexual activity. The court was told Ross still denies any involvement.
Sheriff Robert More told Ross, “As well as planning, there was a significant degree of deception. You blindfolded her for her to guess innocuous household items.”
The sheriff added, “It can be anticipated that the psychological impact on her will be significant and lasting.”
Ross has previous convictions for road traffic offences but nothing analogous. The sheriff jailed Ross for 15 months and put him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
There was a commotion in the public gallery where a large number of people had attended. There was loud shouting towards Ross as he was led away.