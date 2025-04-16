Fife child sex offender jailed for sick touch-and-taste game with eight year old girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife man blindfolded an eight-year-old girl for a tasting game which turned into a sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ross pretended it would be harmless fun with the girl trying to name household items without seeing them.

He took the child to a bedroom, turned the lights off, put a blindfold on her and played a sick guessing game called ‘touch it and taste it’. During the game, Ross took out his penis claiming it was a banana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross, 42, of Lilac Path, Glenrothes, was found guilty after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month and returned there for sentencing on Thursday. He was convicted of a charge that between September 1, 2018 and December 4, 2019, at an address in Glenrothes, he sexually assaulted a girl and caused her to participate in sexual activity. The court was told Ross still denies any involvement.

James Ross was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

Sheriff Robert More told Ross, “As well as planning, there was a significant degree of deception. You blindfolded her for her to guess innocuous household items.”

The sheriff added, “It can be anticipated that the psychological impact on her will be significant and lasting.”

Ross has previous convictions for road traffic offences but nothing analogous. The sheriff jailed Ross for 15 months and put him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

There was a commotion in the public gallery where a large number of people had attended. There was loud shouting towards Ross as he was led away.