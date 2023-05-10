News you can trust since 1871
Fife Coastal Path incident: dirt bikers ‘dangerous’ driving sparks police probe

Police have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward after reports of two dirt bikers riding dangerously on Fife Coastal Path, putting elderly walkers, children and cyclists at risk.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th May 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:08 BST

The issue arose on Sunday around teatime, and walkers were forced to take evasive action to avoid the bikes on a stretch of the popular path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 5.10pm on Sunday, two males riding dirt bikes were witnessed riding dangerously and illegally on the busy coastal path. Children, cyclists and elderly people were among those that required to take evasive action.

“They are likely to have been filmed by walkers, and caught on CCTV at Lumsdaine Drive, The Bridges and other places.”Police appealed for any witnesses with any footage to email [email protected]

The incident happened on Fife Coastal PathThe incident happened on Fife Coastal Path
