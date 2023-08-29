News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Fife councillor charged over alleged grooming offences

A Fife councillor has been charged in relation to alleged grooming offences following an investigation by Police Scotland.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

David Graham, councillor for Buckhaven, Methil, and the Wemyss villages, has been suspended from the Labour party. Fife Council has confirmed the 41-year-old has stepped down from his appointments pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mr Graham is a member of the council’s cabinet and spokesperson for health and social care. He is also a member of NHS Fife’s board and represents the Kingdom at Cosla.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to grooming offences following an investigation in Fife. He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. Further enquiries are ongoing.”

Lindsay Thomson, Fife Council's head of legal and democratic services, said: "Councillor Graham was charged with an offence and has been suspended by the Labour party. He has stepped down from his council appointments pending the outcome of the investigation. No further comment can be made by the council during a live police investigation.”

Mr Graham was first elected to Fife Council in 2012.