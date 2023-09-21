Fife councillor in court accused of sexual activity with a child and grooming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after being charged with an offence in relation to grooming, as well as engaging in sexual activity with an older child.

The 41-year old made no plea and was released on bail. He was committed for further examination. The date of his next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.

