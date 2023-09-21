News you can trust since 1871
Fife councillor in court accused of sexual activity with a child and grooming

A Fife councillor has made a first appearance in court in connection child grooming offences.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 19:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 19:22 BST
David Graham appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after being charged with an offence in relation to grooming, as well as engaging in sexual activity with an older child.

The 41-year old made no plea and was released on bail. He was committed for further examination. The date of his next court appearance has yet to be confirmed.

Graham was the Labour councillor for the the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages ward. He has been suspended by the party and has stepped back from all his duties pending the outcome of the proceedings.