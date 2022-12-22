Robert Findlay was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court

Robert Findlay was sentenced to five years in prison and given a ten year non-harrassment order at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, December 22.

The 33-year-old was convicted of a number of offences including rape and sexual assault at the High Court in Lanark on November 25, following a police investigation.

The offences took place in the Fife area between 2014 and 2020.

Detective Sergeant Graeme McLaren welcomed the sentence. He said: “Robert Findlay took advantage of his victim over a number of years and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

"His victim was incredibly brave to come forward and report Findlay, then give evidence in court. Our thoughts remain with her and I hope that today’s sentencing will give her some comfort and help her move forward.

"We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and thoroughly investigating those responsible by bringing them to justice, no matter how much time has passed.

