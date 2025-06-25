Police appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted and robbed in Fife.

The incident took place in an alley between houses in Dunfermline's Beath View at around 6pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old victim was walking to local shops when was attacked by two men who stole his wallet and cash.

Police are now appealing to the public for information as they look to trace the suspects.

Both men are described as being in their 20s, around 5ft11, with muscular builds. One man was wearing a white polo shirt and the other a grey jacket.

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after being assaulted and robbed in Fife. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Detective Constable Megan Dodds, who is leading the investigation, said: “The man was heading to the local shops when he was stopped by the men and assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspects are described as White, both around 5ft11 in height, of muscular build and in their late 20s. One was wearing a white polo shirt; the other a grey jacket.

“This area is quite residential and is a busy road with motorists attending around that time to pick up children from a local school.

“If you have any ring-door or dash-cam footage from the street between 5.50pm and 6.10pm or indeed any information you think may assist officers with their investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be passed on to police via 101. Please quote reference number 2536 of Monday, 23 June 2025, when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.