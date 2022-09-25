A disturbance on Provost Land in Leslie was reported around 9.25 pm on Saturday evening.

A 16-year-old male was seriously injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 9.25pm on Saturday, 24 September, 2022, officers were called to a report of a 16-year-old male youth having been seriously injured following a disturbance on Provosts Land, Leslie.

"Emergency services attended and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated.

"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”