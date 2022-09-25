Fife crime news: Emergency services called after teenager seriously injured during disturbance in Leslie
Emergency services were called after a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a Fife town.
By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 1:38 pm
A disturbance on Provost Land in Leslie was reported around 9.25 pm on Saturday evening.
A 16-year-old male was seriously injured and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 9.25pm on Saturday, 24 September, 2022, officers were called to a report of a 16-year-old male youth having been seriously injured following a disturbance on Provosts Land, Leslie.
"Emergency services attended and he was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated.
"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”
