Police discovered a cannabis farm after a fire broke out at a property in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline, at around 12.50pm on Sunday (December 18).

Crews from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze at around 2pm.

Police discovered a cannabis farm after a fire at a property on Queen Anne Street in Dunfermline. Photos: Fife Jammer Locations.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but police later confirmed the discovery of the drugs inside the property.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An investigation is under way following the discovery of a cannabis cultivation site in Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline.

