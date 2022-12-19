News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fife crime news: Police uncover cannabis farm after fire at property on Queen Anne Street in Dunfermline

Police confirmed the discovery of a cannabis cultivation site

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police discovered a cannabis farm after a fire broke out at a property in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline, at around 12.50pm on Sunday (December 18).

Hide Ad

Crews from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze at around 2pm.

Police discovered a cannabis farm after a fire at a property on Queen Anne Street in Dunfermline. Photos: Fife Jammer Locations.
Most Popular

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but police later confirmed the discovery of the drugs inside the property.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An investigation is under way following the discovery of a cannabis cultivation site in Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline.

Hide Ad

“Police were notified around 1.05pm on Sunday, December 18 when a fire broke out at the property. The fire was dealt with by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Enquiries are ongoing.”