Police were called to the property on Larach Court in Kirkaldy around 6.30pm on Monday.

Officers had received reports that a woman was causing a disturbance.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife crime news: Woman arrested in Kirkcaldy after causing a disturbance in a property on Larach Court

She is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 19.

Police have assured local residents that there was no wider risk to the public during the incident.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.