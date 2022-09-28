The owner of one car, which was parked on Perth Road in Cowdenbeath, discovered their vehicle’s bonnet had been ripped off and its windows smashed overnight.

Their partner took to local Facebook page Fife Jammers Location to post photos of the damage and warn locals in the area.

Police confirmed that another two cars parked on the Main Street of Crossgates were also found damaged this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the morning of Wednesday, 28 September, 2022, police received reports of a car being damaged on Perth Road, Cowdenbeath, and a following two cars being damaged on the Main Street of Crossgates.

"Enquiries into these reports at an early stage.”

This comes after two cars had their parts stripped over the weekend in West Lothian.

A car parked in Cowdenbeath had its bonnet completely ripped off and stolen. (Photo credit: Fife Jammers Locations)

Both vehicles, which were parked in Livingston South Station, had their windows smashed in and their front bonnets entirely torn off overnight between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

Police have not yet confirmed a link between the incidents, however, there is speculation that the crimes could be the work of ‘Corsa Cannibals’.

Corsa cannibalism is the name given to the act of smashing a car window and removing the bonnet, bumper, headlights and other vital parts.

Similar incidents have taken place all across the UK – with criminals stealing parts from cars in Sheffield and Birmingham in recent years. It is believed that the Vauxhall Corsa is often targeted due to the model's popularity.