Fife dog attack: woman arrested, police to attend meeting to address concerns in town

Police investigating a report of two dogs attacking another dog in a Fife park have made an arrest.

A 33-year old woman is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident off Station Road in Thornton.

It happened on Tuesday, April 29, and saw the two dogs put down. The other dog was taken to a vet for treatment, while two people who tried to separate them sustained minor injuries.

The woman has been charged for a number of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police confirmed the arrest this week. (Pic: TSPL)

Linked to this incident, police executed a drugs warrant just days later and arrested a man.

Community Sergeant Reidie said "We fully understand the concerns that are being raised in the village about the circumstances surrounding this incident. As a result, I will be attending the Thornton Community Council meeting on Monday so I can listen to these concerns directly."

"Linked to this incident, I can also confirm that on Friday May 2, we executed a drugs search warrant at an address in Thornton. A quantity of Class A and Class C drugs were found and a 39 year old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal"

"As the community sergeant, I want you to know that we do take these things seriously and want to hear directly from you. You can find a direct email address for your local area here: https://orlo.uk/apb3A to report anything from antisocial behaviour to drug dealing or any other issues in your area."