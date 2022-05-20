Stephen Bradford, of Station Road, Cardenden appeared before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Bradford, 56, was permitted to keep his car after a motion by the Crown to have his vehicle forfeited was refused.

Bradford admitted on March 19, 2022 on Citron Glebe, Kirkcaldy he drove a car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At about 2.00am on March 19, police received a call from a member of the public, who had seen a male driving a grey Peugeot after consuming alcohol.

"Officers on mobile patrol in the area saw a vehicle matching the description, stopped it, and the accused was identified as the driver.

"The officers were aware of a smell of alcohol and the accused was unsteady on his feet.

"A roadside breath test was carried out which provided a positive result and the accused was arrested.”

The Depute said a lower reading of 129 microgrammes was recorded at Kirkcaldy Police Station.

Bradford’s defence lawyer said his client was not a regular offender and that Bradford had been living a normal life until things had taken ‘a turn for the worse’.

He said that alcohol had become more of a feature in his life: “When he had gone out on March 18 he was dropping a friend off at a pub but it was not his plan to join him.

"But he did join him and made the decision to drive the car afterwards which he deeply regrets.

“He has had his driving licence for 30 years and losing it is going to be a substantial issue for him.”

His lawyer said Bradford has employment in Rosyth and is a hard-working individual, adding: “This is his first offence and a massive blow to him.”

READ MORE: Kirkcaldy High Street: Telecommunications company gives explanation for five-day road closure

Sheriff Niven-Smith said while the court recognises the very high reading, he rejected the motion to confiscate Bradford’s car and instead fined him £1040 and banned him from driving for 18 months.