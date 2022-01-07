Fife driver tests positive for cannabis, after being pulled over by police near Dalgety Bay

Police in Fife pulled over a driver who tested positive for cannabis, and also had a quantity of the drug in their vehicle.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:07 am

The car was stopped on the A921 near Harbour Drive Roundabout in Dalgety Bay, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, January 6.

Officers smelt cannabis, and after conducting a search, they found a small quantity of the drug in the vehicle.

Road police officers gave the driver a drugs wipe, which he failed, as he tested positive for cannabis.

The man also had bloods taken for further drugs testing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug and road traffic offences after a vehicle was stopped on the A921 near Harbour Drive Roundabout in Dalgety Bay around 7.30pm on Thursday, 6 January.

“A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

