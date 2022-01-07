Fife driver tests positive for cannabis, after being pulled over by police near Dalgety Bay
Police in Fife pulled over a driver who tested positive for cannabis, and also had a quantity of the drug in their vehicle.
The car was stopped on the A921 near Harbour Drive Roundabout in Dalgety Bay, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, January 6.
Officers smelt cannabis, and after conducting a search, they found a small quantity of the drug in the vehicle.
Road police officers gave the driver a drugs wipe, which he failed, as he tested positive for cannabis.
The man also had bloods taken for further drugs testing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drug and road traffic offences after a vehicle was stopped on the A921 near Harbour Drive Roundabout in Dalgety Bay around 7.30pm on Thursday, 6 January.
“A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from the vehicle.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”