Callum Fraser, of Spencer Place, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Fraser, 23, admitted on May 15, 2021 on East Brae and Main Street, East Wemyss, he drove a car dangerously by revving the engine, reversing the car at speed across the road causing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision, mounting a kerb and colliding with a wall.

He further admitted on the same date, in the same place he admitted using a car without insurance and having cocaine in his possession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused had borrowed the car from someone else and had permission to drive it: “At around 10.00am a witness out for a walk observed the vehicle driven by the accused on Main Street, East Wemyss.

“It was stopped in the carriageway, causing a build up of traffic behind.

“She could see the accused sitting in the driver’s seat – he had his head right back and the seat was reclined.

“The accused was continually revving the car and without warning, the vehicle shot across the road, causing other vehicles to take evasive action, before it collided in reverse with a wall. The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted and they thought he was under the influence of drink or drugs so they contacted police.”

The Depute continued: “The accused refused to go to hospital. He was asked by police to identify the driver and he accepted it was him. He informed officers that he had taken some cocaine that morning. A roadside breath test was carried out and the vehicle was searched. Cocaine valued at £200 was found.”

Fraser’s defence lawyer said her client had a ‘history of drug abuse’ but that he had been working with his GP and addiction services to get help.

She said Fraser, who works as an electrical apprentice, had been trying to get his life back on track by doing half marathons and playing with a local football team.

Sheriff McFarlane banned Fraser from driving for a year, fined him £730 and ordered him to sit the extended driving test before he can drive again.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.