Fife drug driver took cocaine and drove without insurance

A Fife drug driver who admitted being over the limit and driving without insurance has had his case continued until November 4.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:10 am

Robert Gunn, of Ivanhoe Avenue, Lochore was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Williamson.

Gunn, 31 admitted that on September 1, 2020 on North Street, Glenrothes he drove a car when the proportion of cocaine in his blood was 12 microgrammes, exceeding the limit of 10 microgrammes.

He further admitted on the same date, same place driving a vehicle without insurance.

