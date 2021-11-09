Robert Gunn, of Inchgall Avenue, Crosshill appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Gunn, 31, admitted on September 1, 2020 on North Street, Glenrothes he drove a car without insurance. He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he drove a car when the proportion of cocaine in his blood was 12 microgrammes, exceeding the limit of 10 microgrammes.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The accused was staying at the Golden Acorn Hotel in Glenrothes. At some stage he left with a friend, got into a car with him and drove the vehicle.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"Staff contacted police as they thought he may be under the influence of alcohol after he had been drinking in the hotel bar. The police attended and approached the vehicle in North Street, Glenrothes. They found the accused was the driver and that his speech was slurred.

"They carried out further checks and discovered he was not insured to drive the vehicle. Road traffic procedures were carried out and blood tests were done. He was cautioned and charged.”

Gunn’s defence lawyer said: “The last two years have gone badly for him. At the time of this offence he was living in a hotel and had been taking cocaine. He felt he was fit to drive. But he hasn’t taken cocaine for the past month although he is still using valium to help him get to sleep. He is seeking help for this.”

