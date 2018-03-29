Fife drug initiative hailed as success

A major initiative to tackle drug dealing across Fife has resulted in more than 200 people being arrested or reported in its first year.

Operation Prospect was launched in April 2017 following the results of the Your View Counts survey, which identified drug crime as one of the top policing priorities for the Kingdom.

Since then the campaign has targeted all levels of drug dealing throughout all of Fife’s communities, acting on vital intelligence from members of the public.

As a result, 208 people have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs act over the past 12 months with over £530,000 worth of drugs recovered, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis being seized.

In addition, almost £98,000 worth of cash and almost £2.5 million worth of assets have been identified for seizure or restraint under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham from Fife Division said: “Through targeted activity against those involved in drug crime we want to increase public confidence and encourage more people to get in touch if they have information about ongoing criminal activity in their area.

“Tackling drug crime is aimed to make our communities a safer place for our children to be brought up in and the significant successful drugs arrests and recoveries we have achieved almost every day across the Kingdom reflects just how vital it is for the public to assist us by providing information and intelligence.

“Drug crime will not be tolerated and through Operation Prospect we will continue to target those responsible for offences of this nature.

“At the same time, we also work closely with a range of partners to signpost those with substance addictions to all the necessary support and assistance they may require.”

The operation will continue across Fife and anyone wishing to report ongoing drug crime in their area can contact their local policing teams via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.