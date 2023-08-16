David Moran preyed on the younger victims in the Kirkcaldy house, and showed them pornography before committing sex acts with the children. One victim told the High Court in Edinburgh that Moran exposed him to porn at least 100 times.

Moran (51) of Culzean Place, Glenrothes, worked on radio stations, including hospital radio, and in clubs, and was also the DJ at Fife Flyers’ match nights for a number of seasons.

He had denied a series of offences during a trial at the court, but was found guilty of all three charges that went to the jury. He was unanimously convicted of two crimes of indecent conduct and found guilty of a third such offence on a majority verdict.

David Moran appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh (Pic: TSPL)

First offender Moran, who has been on bail since an initial court appearance in April 2021, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing following the verdicts. Judge Norman McFadyen placed him on the sex offenders' register and told him the length of his placement would depend on the sentence passed on him next month.

The court was told Moran targeted his child victims between 1988 and 1991 at his former home in Stewart Street, Dysart. One victim was shown pornographic magazines and videos and Moran carried out sex acts in front of him before performing acts on the child.

A second child victim was also shown sex films and subjected to abuse by Moran who had a photograph of him performing a sex act and threatened to disclose it if he revealed what was happening. The third boy was also exposed to pornography and Moran sexually abused him.

One victim told the court that he was around 14 when he watched pornography in Moran's bedroom and another said he was 13 or 14 when the sex offender offered him money to make a video of him performing a sex act.

The court heard that one of the children suffered nightmares and flashbacks. Advocate depute Lisa Gillespie KC told jurors: "I say this was a course of criminal conduct persistently pursued by David Moran against the three complainers."