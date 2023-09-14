Watch more videos on Shots!

David Moran preyed on the child victims and showed them pornography before committing sex acts more than three decades ago at his former home in Dysart.

A judge told Moran (51): "You have been convicted of serious sexual offences committed against children who were significantly younger than you."

Judge Norman McFadyen said he was satisfied that Moran clearly groomed victims as an older male who had money, a car and what seemed "a glamorous lifestyle" as a DJ at functions and hospital radio.

Moran was sentenced at the High Court (Pic: TSPL)

He told the sex offender: "Clearly your behaviour has had a significant impact on them through into their adult lives. I am satisfied no sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate."

The judge imposed non-harassment orders banning Moran from contacting victims for eight years and warned that if he breached them he would be committing "a significant offence".

Moran, formerly of Culzean Place, Glenrothes, had denied a series of offences during an earlier trial but was found guilty of three charges of indecent conduct towards children. He targeted his child victims between 1988 and 1991 at his previous home in Stewart Street, Dysart.

One victim was shown pornographic magazines and videos and Moran performed sex acts in front of him before abusing the boy. A second child was also shown sex films and subjected to abuse by Moran who had a photograph of him performing a sex act, which he threatened to disclose if he revealed what was taking place. The third boy was also exposed to pornography by Moran and sexually abused.

One victim told the court that he was aged around 14 when he watched pornography in Moran's bedroom and another said he was 13 or 14 when the sex offender offered him money to make a video of him. The court heard that one victim suffered nightmares and flashbacks.

Moran told police that he had worked as a DJ at events in Fife and on hospital radio and said Dunfermline was his main haunt. He said: "I have been doing it forever, the DJing." He also said that he had worked as a disc jockey at Fife Flyers ice hockey team.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson pointed out that Moran was a teenager at the time of the offending and had no other history of offending. He said he accepted a jail sentence would be imposed but added that the risk of re-offending was low, if not negligible.