Peter Brown was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after being found guilty of two breaches of the Protection of Badgers Act in Leslie.

The 32-year old was handed the four-figure fine.

The court was told that, on April 4, 2021 Brown had levelled part of a sett on the perimeter of a field at Ingrie Farm with an excavator.

Spoil heap damage shown in the field (Pic: Crown Office)

He then placed boulders at the entrance to obstruct access to the sett.

The court was told Brown did this without any regard to the consequences of his actions which were uncovered when a walker alerted a local environmentalist to the damage.

He attended with a specialist police wildlife officer. They managed to move one of the boulders from the entrance.

It is understood that the badgers survived

Speaking after the sentencing, Deborah Carroll, Assistant Procurator Fiscal, Specialist Casework said: “Peter Brown’s actions were deliberate and carried out with a reckless disregard for the consequences they could have for a protected species.

“The law protects badgers from harm and COPFS will continue to work to ensure anyone who breaks the law faces prosecutorial action.”

Wildlife Crime Officer Ben Pacholek said: “Badger setts are protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 and any intent or recklessness leading to the damage of a Sett is a criminal offence.

