Fife fisherman takes ‘huge hit’ after creel thefts

A fisherman who operates out of Methil dock has said he faces a “big financial hit” after thieves stole creels worth £4000.

Ross Coventry, from Kirkcaldy, discovered that 50 creels, marker buoys and rope deployed close to the shore at Lower Largo had disappeared between May 8-13.

As well as the financial hit facing Ross if the creels are not found, he will also lose out on the shellfish they are used to catch.

He told the Mail: “It’s a huge hit – about £4000 worth of equipment.

“My creels are made by a creel maker up north and there is a six-month waiting list, so I can’t replace them next week even if I had the money.

“With those creels, the amount of money I make off them is more than their value.”

Ross says he makes around £4000-5000 per year from the creels, of which he has 200 in total, following the theft.

“It will be a big financial hit,” he said.

He told the Mail that while smaller bits of equipment have been stolen in the past, this is the first time something of this size has been taken.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that inquiries are ongoing into the theft.

The spokesman said: “Police in Levenmouth are investigating after fishing equipment was stolen from the sea between Lower Largo and Leven at some point between 9.30am on Tuesday 8th and 6.46am on Sunday 13th May.

“The equipment comprises 60 creels with buoys and ropes worth a four-figure sum.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information that can assist officer is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 2423 of 13th May.”