Fife golf club broken into twice in two weeks

A fundraising page has been set up to help a small Fife golf club which has been robbed twice in two weeks.

Falkland Golf Club was broken into on Monday, and, while the robbers left empty-handed, a significant amount of damage was done. However, the course was also robbed just one week before, when robbers managed to take £800 in cash.

Captain David Thomson warned that the club had been “struggling financially” prior to the thefts, adding: “This is about the end of us, but I think we will survive.”

His children organised a fundraising page following the thefts and are hoping to raise £2000 to cover the costs of the insurance excess and repairs to the building.

In the first incident, David said the robbers used a crow bar to break through the fire escape door and a chair to smash their way to the kitchen.

The crowbar was used again to get into the cellar, where the money was stolen.

The following week, the robbers again managed to gain access to the building, but this time they could not get to the bar and were forced to leave empty-handed.

David said the club had never been broken into before and that “it was the last thing we needed”.

The club is hoping to use the funds raised to cover the cost of the damage and install CCTV and additional security measures.

“This is very unusual for us,” David said. “I don’t remember anything like this happening to us before. Our friends and members have rallied.”

“It’s devastating,” he continued. “You try and do your best for the community facility. We try to do as much as we can for the local community.

“It’s a welcoming little club. It’s galling. It’s means a huge amount to me and it’s quite upsetting.”

Police Scotland was contacted about the incident at 5.15am on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing. It also confirmed the incident the previous week.

If you would like to help Falkland Golf Club, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-falkland-golf-club.