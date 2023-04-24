Fife house break-in: high value items stolen in early-morning Markinch break-in

The break-in happened at a property off the B9130 in the early hours of Saturday, April 22. Police believe roof ladders were used to gain access.

A number of high value items were stolen, including a safe containing jewellery.

Detective Sergeant Mike Hogg said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the Markinch, Balbirnie or Balfarg areas to get in touch. This may have been at any point between 11:00m on Friday, April 21, and 6:00am on Saturday, 22nd.

Police have launched an investigation into the break-in

“We are be keen to speak to anyone who saw someone carrying roof ladders, which are believed to have been used to gain access to the house. We would also urge anyone in the area to check their properties and let us know if they are missing a set of aluminium roof ladders.”