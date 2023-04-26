Fife house raids: police probe links as high value items stolen from two homes

The break-ins happened in Charlestown in west Fife and then close to Markinch last week, with jewellery stolen from both.

The break-in near Markinch happened at a property off the B9130 in the early hours of Saturday, April 22. A number of high value items were stolen, including a safe containing jewellery. The thieves may have used ladders to gain access.

Thieves also raided a home in West Road, Charlestown between Wednesday and Sunday, stealing a number of items including a safe containing jewellery.

Police have launched an investigation into the break-in

Officers are now looking at the possibility the raids may be linked.They have appealed to anyone who saw people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the Limekilns, Charlestown or Crombie areas to come forward - their appeal covers a timespan between 4:00pm on Wednesday, April 19 and 4:00pm on Sunday April 23

Detective Sergeant Mike Hogg said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the Markinch, Balbirnie or Balfarg areas to get in touch. In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who saw someone carrying roof ladders, which are believed to have been used to gain access to the house. We would also urge anyone in the area to check their properties and let us know if they are missing a set of aluminium roof ladders.”

