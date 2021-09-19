Fife incident: Man charged after disturbance at Inverkeithing restaurant leads to death of 44-year-old male

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man injured in a Fife restaurant.

By Gary Flockhart
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:37 am
Updated Sunday, 19th September 2021, 10:00 am

A large scale emergency response was seen in Inverkeithing on Friday afternoon amid reports of a 44-year-old man having been seriously injured on the High Street.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

