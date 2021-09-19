Fife incident: Man charged after disturbance at Inverkeithing restaurant leads to death of 44-year-old male
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man injured in a Fife restaurant.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:37 am
Updated
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 10:00 am
A large scale emergency response was seen in Inverkeithing on Friday afternoon amid reports of a 44-year-old man having been seriously injured on the High Street.
He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he died a short time later.
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.