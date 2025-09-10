Fife launches new online form to report issues caused by anti-social behaviour

A new online reporting form is the latest addition to a raft of measures to tackle anti-social behaviour in Fife.

Fife Council wants to make it easier for residents to report incidents in public open spaces - and alert the authorities.

The local authority pledged that it will help ensure that “no concern goes unnoticed and strengthens community input into tackling local problems.”

It is the latest initiative after a summer of action to tackle the problem of anti-social behaviour with a strong focus on prevention, early intervention, and swift response. Key issues being tackled include youth-related disorder in public spaces, theft and abuse directed at retail workers, wilful fire raising, off-road bike misuse, underage drinking and littering.

The council has been working with a number of organisations including holding regular incident planning meetings which allow for real-time intelligence sharing to deploy resources where required - these meetings ensure that hotspots are identified and addressed quickly, with a joined-up approach from Fife Council, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and others.

Councillor David Ross, council Leader, said: “We understand that incidents of anti-social behaviour are disruptive for our communities. It’s important to recognise that the vast majority of young people are respectful, responsible and law-abiding. A relatively small number are responsible for the type of behaviour we’re seeing, and we’re targeting our efforts accordingly.”

Each week, a localised weekend action plan is developed and shared with frontline teams. These area-based strategies are designed to prevent and reduce incidents in known trouble spots, with particular attention paid to areas where increased footfall and public gatherings have previously led to issues.

This is on top of the range of diversionary activities and youth engagement programmes which offer young people, in particular, positive alternatives and support over the summer holidays.

Lee Turnock, area commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Deliberate fire-setting is a crime and can have a serious impact on local communities. It also has the potential for people to get badly hurt or worse. We want those responsible to understand that getting involved in this type of behaviour can have a big impact on your future.

“Our staff work tirelessly to educate people on the dangers of fire-setting, but we will always take a zero-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour.”

Superintendent John Anderson from Fife Division of Police Scotland said: “We are not complacent and understand that the communities of Fife are diverse and have varying experiences of antisocial behaviour and how it manifests itself. We remain committed to listening to the public and working in partnership to address local priorities.

“Fife remains a safe place to live, work and visit, but when antisocial behaviour arises it can have a significant impact on local communities. The work we have undertaken alongside partners has helped to quickly address any issues arising.”

The new public reporting form is at www.fife.gov.uk/services/form-pages/report-antisocial-behaviour