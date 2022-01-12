The assault occurred at around 2.50pm on Monday, January 10.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white Scottish man, around 40-50 years old with black hair. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket and walking a small black dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Constable Stephen Barnett, of Fife Community Policing, said: “I would ask if anyone was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“Thankfully the man involved did not sustain any serious injuries but has been left evidently shaken from the incident.

"We believe the victim and suspect have both entered through the Fairway entrance gate on the north side of the cemetery.

Police have appealed to the public, following an assault which took place in a cemetery in Kirkcaldy.

“If you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, please get in contact with officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 1806 of 10/01/22.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.