Fife man admits stealing household items from Leven store

A Fife man who admitted stealing household items from a store in Leven has had his sentence deferred until the end of the month.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:20 pm

Matthew O’Brien, of Lawrence Court, Buckhaven, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff James Williamson.

O’Brien, 29, admitted that on December 14, 2020 at Home Bargains, Hawkslaw Road, Leven he stole a quantity of household items. he further admitted committing the offence while he was on bail.

Read more on FifeToday:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

O'Brien admitted stealing household items from Home Bargains in Leven.

Work starts on 24-home scheme in Fife town

Fife Free Press: Here are the stories making the headlines this week

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until June 30.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V