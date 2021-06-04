Matthew O’Brien, of Lawrence Court, Buckhaven, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff James Williamson.

O’Brien, 29, admitted that on December 14, 2020 at Home Bargains, Hawkslaw Road, Leven he stole a quantity of household items. he further admitted committing the offence while he was on bail.

Read more on FifeToday:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Brien admitted stealing household items from Home Bargains in Leven.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until June 30.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.