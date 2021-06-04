Fife man admits stealing household items from Leven store
A Fife man who admitted stealing household items from a store in Leven has had his sentence deferred until the end of the month.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:20 pm
Matthew O’Brien, of Lawrence Court, Buckhaven, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff James Williamson.
O’Brien, 29, admitted that on December 14, 2020 at Home Bargains, Hawkslaw Road, Leven he stole a quantity of household items. he further admitted committing the offence while he was on bail.
Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until June 30.