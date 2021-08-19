Fife man admits taking indecent photographs of children
A Fife man who admitted taking indecent photographs of children has had his sentence deferred until September 16.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:10 pm
Peter Batten, of Anderson Street, Dysart appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Batten, 51, admitted between May 2, 2017 and October 16, 2019, at his home address or elsewhere, he took, or permitted to be taken, or make, indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.
Batten was placed on the sex offenders register with the length of time to be determined at his next court appearance.