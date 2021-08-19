Peter Batten, of Anderson Street, Dysart appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Batten, 51, admitted between May 2, 2017 and October 16, 2019, at his home address or elsewhere, he took, or permitted to be taken, or make, indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

Batten was placed on the sex offenders register with the length of time to be determined at his next court appearance.

