Fife man admitted assault on partner by striking her on the head
A Fife man who admitted assaulting his partner by striking her on the head has been placed on a community payback order with supervision for two years.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:07 pm
Steven Reid, of Byron Street, Methil appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Reid, 32, admitted on October 19, 2021 at his home address he assaulted his partner by striking her on the head.
Sheriff McFarlane placed him on a community payback order with supervision for two years with a requirement to take part in the Caledonian Men’s programme.