Fife man admitted assaulting his partner and attempting to punch her
A Fife man who admitted assaulting his partner and attempting to punch her has had his sentence deferred until later this month.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 3:40 pm
John Harrower, of Hill Terrace, Markinch appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Harrower, 53, admitted that on October 16, 2021 at an address in Henderson Park, Windygates he assaulted his partner by kicking her on the body and attempting to punch her.
Sheriff Labaki deferred sentence until November 23 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and consideration of a non-harassment order.