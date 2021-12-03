Fife man admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at his home address

Darrin Walker, of Langside Drive, Kennoway, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Walker, 41, admitted on May 27, 2020 at his home address he was concerned in the supply of diamorphine, a class A drug, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court that drugs with a street value of £350 were recovered.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Walker’s defence lawyer said a search was carried out by police and the items were recovered along with text messages on his phone. These messages indicated that the drugs were for supply rather than his own use.

His lawyer said: “He has made efforts to work on his drug problem, he has been working with addiction services.”

Sheriff McFarlane placed him on a community payback order for a year and as part of it, to comply with a drug treatment requirement.

