Fife man admitted being in possession of cocaine at his home address

A Fife man who admitted being in possession of cocaine at his home address has had his sentence deferred until next month.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:12 am

Lee Spence, of Kirk Drive, Leslie, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called.

Spence, 21, admitted on August 13, 2021, at his home address he had a Cclass A drug, cocaine, in his possession, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until February 3 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

