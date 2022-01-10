Lee Spence, of Kirk Drive, Leslie, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called.

Spence, 21, admitted on August 13, 2021, at his home address he had a Cclass A drug, cocaine, in his possession, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until February 3 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

