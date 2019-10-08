Fife man admitted carrying out assault in Kirkcaldy

A 12-week Restriction of Liberty Order was imposed on Fife man David Snaddon after he admitted assaulting a man in Kirkcaldy.

Snaddon (34), of Inchgall Avenue, Crosshill appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and the order was imposed by Sheriff Alistair Thornton after Snaddon admitted the offence.

He admitted assaulting the man by striking him on the body with a wooden bat or similar object to his injury on April 17 this year in St Kilda Crescent.

Sheriff Thornton told Snaddon: “I have identified an alternative to a custodial sentence and that is an Restriction of Liberty Order.

“This requires you to stay in your home from 7pm to 7am. I have restricted it to 12 weeks from 18 weeks to reflect your plea was made at the earliest opportunity.”