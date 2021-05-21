Fife man admitted kicking a window causing it to smash
A Fife man who admitted damaging property by kicking a window causing it to smash is due to be sentenced on June 16.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:30 pm
Keiran Lorimer, of Capledrae Crescent, Ballingry had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Lorimer, 24, admitted on June 4, 2020 at an address in Robert Smith Court, Lumphinnans he kicked a window, causing it to smash.
He further admitted breaching a non-harassment order by contacting a woman and entering Robert Smith Court in Lumphinnans. He will be sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.