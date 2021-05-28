Fife man admitted kicking and punching a dog and throwing it onto a pavement
A Fife man who admitted kicking and punching a dog before seizing it by the neck and throwing it onto a pavement has had his sentence deferred until July.
Blair Westwater, of Halfields Gardens, Kennoway was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.
Westwater, 19, admitted on June 15, 2019 at an address in Halfields Gardens, Kennoway, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm in that he kicked and punched a dog on the body while it was tethered to a lead, seized the dog by the neck, lifted the dog from the ground and threw it onto a pavement contrary to the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.
Sheriff Thornton opted to defer sentence until July 5 to allow for the Crown Office to provide a written narrative of the case and for the opportunity to watch CCTV video footage of what happened.